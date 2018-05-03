Moorland fire breaks out near Bingley tonight

Have your say

Five fire crews tackled a large moor fire in West Yorkshire this evening.

It was at land off Beckfield Road in the Cottingley area of Bingley and affected around 200 metres of dry bracken.

Crews used four large jets and seven beaters to extinguish the fire after being called at around 5.25pm (Thursday).

Appliances attended from Bingley, Keighley, Shipley, Bradford and Fairweather Green, along with the specialist Wildfire Unit based at Keighley said a spokesperson for West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue.