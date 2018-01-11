Moped and BMW drivers' altercation after collision in York

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses after acollision in York which led to the drivers of a BMW and moped being involved in an altercation.

It happened opposite the junction of Chalfonts at 9am today.

A moped and a Black BMW 3 series estate were travelling out of the city towards York College.

The moped collided with the back of the BMW.

Following the collision, there was an altercation between the driver and moped rider, police said.

Police are urging witnesses to come forward so they can establish the full circumstances.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, select option two, and ask for PC Chris Storey. People can also email chris.storey@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

Those who wish to remain anonymous can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12180005786.