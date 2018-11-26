More jobs created by Biker Group after £800,000 investment

Jobs are set to be created in North Yorkshire after the Biker Group announced an £800,000 investment into a new plant and machinery.

The firm said that the expansion of services, including a new concrete batching plant and two concrete mixer trucks at its site at Dalton Industrial Estate, near Thirsk, would allow it to service customers from across a greater geographical area.

The family owned company delivers a portfolio of professional services to the construction industry, including haulage, groundworks, bespoke joinery, construction, waste management and recycling.

Biker Group opened the Dalton depot 12 months ago and allow it to work with more commercial clients, house builders and the agriculture industry.

The expansion comes after a period of significant growth for Biker Group, which was established nearly 50 years ago by company chairman Tony Biker, and is part of a five-year expansion programme.

Biker Group already has a well-established volumix concrete division, which utilises the latest technology in volumetric concrete mixers, and the new plant facility will now provide a ready-mix concrete service, supported by the two new concrete mixer trucks.

Biker Group’s operations manager Sam Biker said: “The new plant and mixer trucks will support the continued growth of our concrete division.

“The investment is part of a five-year strategic plan to expand all divisions across the business.

“There will be on-going investment in plant and personnel, and growing the concrete division is in line with the company’s vision.

“The latest investment is also in response to demand from domestic and commercial customers, as well as housebuilders and the farming industry.”

This expansion has created five additional jobs at Dalton, including drivers, a batcher and office staff.

Biker Group has 176 direct employees, and, over the past five years, more than 70 new jobs have been created by expansion of the company, as well as many more through carefully vetted sub-contractors.

Established nearly 50 years ago, the Biker Group is based in Leyburn, North Yorkshire.

Earlier this year the firm began a restoration and refurbishment project for the interior architect Jonathan Reed, founder of Studio Reed in London.

The project is a complex restoration and remodelling of a Grade II-listed Regency house on Jonathan’s estate in North Yorkshire.

After years of neglect, the work is restoring and altering the 19th century property in a positive and sensitive manner to preserve the heritage asset.

Studio Reed work both in the UK and internationally on prestigious, large-scale residential projects for important clients, such as the King and Queen of Jordan, David and Iman Bowie, Bryan Adams and Elle Macpherson.

It also based carried out work for Ripon Cathedral, having manufactured and installed three new windows to replace the ones in poor condition.

Its haulage division has also enjoyed a strong trading period,specialising in the transportation of materials to the following markets on a local and national basis, including quarrying, motorway & highway construction, concrete production, construction, construction materials and manufacturing.