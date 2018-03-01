More snow on the way: Leeds hour by hour weather forecast for Friday, March 2

Have your say

After three days of relentless heavy snow, the Beast from the East is set to offer Leeds some respite - but only until Friday evening.

The latest Met Office forecast shows that there will be no snow in Leeds on Friday until later in the day.

Snow in Leeds

Light snow does return on Friday evening at around 8pm, according to the Met Office.

It is predicted to last around three hours.

Friday's hour-by-hour weather update for Leeds

12am – Overcast

1am – Overcast

2am – Overcast

3am – Overcast

4am – Overcast

5am – Overcast

6am – Overcast

7am – Overcast

8am – Overcast

9am – Overcast

10am – Overcast

11am – Overcast

12pm – Overcast

1pm – Overcast

2pm – Overcast

3pm – Overcast

4pm – Overcast

5pm – Overcast

6pm – Overcast

7pm – Overcast

8pm – Light snow

9pm – Light snow

10pm – Light snow

11pm - Overcast