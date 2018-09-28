More than 200 knives handed in during Humber amnesty

More than 200 knives have been surrendered at police stations in the Humberside force area as part of a national amnesty.

As part of Operation Sceptre, which was a national campaign, Humberside Police put sealed bins at seven of its stations across the force area between Tuesday, September 18 and Monday, September 24.

Members of the public could use the bins to hand in knives without having to answer any questions or leave any details.

Detective Superintendent Jo Roe said: “We’ve had yet another good response to this phase of the National Knife Amnesty and once again we have had a wide variety of knives handed in.

"More than 200 items were deposited in our bins and we will now make sure these are disposed of safely. We are encouraged that the wider public has so strenuously supported our campaign.

"It demonstrates an awareness of the harm that knives can cause and a commitment to working with us to help to keep our communities safe. I want to thank everyone who shared our social media posts and those who brought knives in."