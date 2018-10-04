More than 23 firms in top 250 mid-market list

The number of fast-growing mid-market firms in Yorkshire to make the Sunday Times Grant Thornton Top Track 250 list has fallen on last year.

A total of 23 companies headquartered in Yorkshire made this year’s list, compared to 26 last year.

The companies listed increased combined sales 15 per cent to £6.8bn and operating profits 29 per cent to £466m, and they employ almost 30,000 people.

The biggest mid-market growth company in the region is Malton-based Karro Food Group, the pork processor. It employs more than 4,000 people and is one of only a few meat processors licensed to export to China and America. Sales grew 24 per cent to an annualised £639m.

There were seven new entrants in Yorkshire, including car supermarket Motordepot and seafood trader Andrew Marr International, both of which are based in Hessle, East Yorkshire, and cafe operator and food maker Bettys & Taylors of Harrogate, which owns brands that include Yorkshire Tea and Taylors of Harrogate coffee, and increased sales 9 per cent to £190m in 2017 on profits of £15m.

Rachel Engwell, Partner at Grant Thornton UK, the title sponsor of the league table, praised the companies for their performance.

She said: “Advances in robotics and artificial intelligence, the pervasive challenge of cybercrime, and the uncertain impacts of Brexit are among the significant issues facing Britain today.

“If we are to continue turning innovative ideas into businesses with international scale, we all need to play our part in shaping a vibrant economy that thrives.

“In this, the role of the mid-market is crucial.

“Resilient despite the headwinds, the Top Track 250 are innovating, winning business and adapting to generate value. There is much to learn from them.”

Also on the list was Doncaster’s Keepmoat Homes, which recently posted its financial results, showing revenue up by almost a third.

James Thomson, chief executive of Keepmoat Homes, said: “I’m delighted that following a transformational year for the business we have been recognised in this prestigious list and included in the top 20.

“Our focus for the future remains on delivering more of the new homes the country needs with greater speed.”