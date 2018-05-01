More than 30 arrests made by police during blitz on crime in Bradford

Police made more than 30 arrests during a crackdown on crime and anti-social behaviour in the Holmewood area of Bradford.

Three vehicles were seized, six warrants executed and a quantity of drugs recovered during the five-day operation.

A total of 34 arrests were made, with 14 people being charged as a result.

The operation was launched last week amid concerns raised by local residents about recent incidents of disorder.

Bradford South Neighbourhood Policing Team’s Insp Shelley Slarke said: “We would like to thank the public for sharing their concerns with us and hope this operation has reassured them that we do take these matters seriously.

“Disorder will not be tolerated and we will continue to work with our specialist resources and partners to tackle those who intimidate the law-abiding community with their criminal and anti-social behaviour.”

A community meeting is due to take place at Holmewood Connect at 10.30am tomorrow where people can speak to officers about the clampdown.

A spokesman for Bradford Council said: “No one should have to live in fear of crime, disorder and anti-social behaviour in their community and we fully support the police in their attempts to tackle this.”