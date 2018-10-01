More vandalism hits the Stray: Residents call for crackdown in Harrogate

New and upsetting images show the extent of damage caused to another tree along the Stray, as vandals continue to target Harrogate's green spaces.

What was first described as a spate of summer vandalism, is now stretching into autumn.

Vandals have targeted another tree on the Stray, near Tewit Well.

Only last month, reader Andrew Mann contacted the 'Advertiser to report the destruction of cherry trees on the Stray, and now, he has shared fresh images which show new damage that has been caused to another tree - which he thinks happened on Friday or Saturday.

Mr Mann, who lives near the Stray, said he hopes highlighting such vandalism will only help to bring more attention to an issue that needs to be urgently addressed.

He said: "I noticed that someone had set a fire at the base of one of the magnificent horse chestnut trees. The person or people who set this fire have no respect for their environment nor for those who derive pleasure from this magnificent tree. Throughout the year the trees on the Stray brighten the area and, at this time of the year, this particular tree gives conker collectors great fun.

"Continued anti-social actions will result in the loss of beauty, pleasure and well-being. I have no idea how to stamp out this behaviour, but the oxygen of publicity might encourage a positive response."

Vandalism of a cherry tree on the Stray last month.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Such acts of vandalism are sickening for the whole community and cannot be tolerated. Police patrols are being carried out in the affected locations to deter further incidents and to catch those responsible.

"It is also vitally important that residents continue to report all such cases of criminal damage to the police on 101 or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111."

Harrogate Borough Council’s cabinet member for housing and safer communities, Coun Mike Chambers, said: “Like everyone else, we’ve been really disappointed to see the vandalism in Harrogate town centre.

“Harrogate is a beautiful town, famous for its well tendered gardens and parks, and it’s upsetting when it’s damaged in this way. We are taking robust action and will be reviewing CCTV in the area and working closely with local agencies and the police to try and stamp out this vandalism.

"Anyone who sees any vandalism should report it via the council’s website or via the police’s 101 non-emergency number for any anti-social behaviour."