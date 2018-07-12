Morning after the night before in Sheffield following England's World Cup semi final heartache

This was the scene at Devonshire Green in Sheffield city centre this morning following England's World Cup semi final defeat to Croatia.

Devonshire Green

Thousands of fans had packed on to the green last night to watch the match on a giant screen.

A big clean up will take place today with the green littered with refuse sacks, cans, bottles, broken glass and other rubbish.

After last night's match a team of volunteers - including Lord Mayor Magid Magid - worked to bag up as much of the rubbish as possible.

The clean up is expected to be completed today.

The fan park erupted in jubilation just five minutes into the game when Kieran Trippier fired England into a 1-0 lead with a sublime free kick.

Optimism that England could reach their first World Cup final in 52 years grew during the first half as Gareth Southgate's men bossed the match, creating a number of goalscoring opportunities.

But the chances went begging and as the match wore on Croatia started to take charge of the game and got their reward in the 68th minute when Ivan Perisic fired home.

And the night ended in heartache for England fans after Mario Mandzukic scored what proved to be the winner for Croatia deep into Extra Time.