Morrison's Christmas advert features baking champion from Harrogate

The winner of a Morrisons baking competition from Harrogate has been left beaming with pride after appearing on the supermarket giant's Christmas adverts.

With mince pies in hand Sarah Kingsley featured in the advert which was released this month after claiming victory at the in-house competition, Mastercraft.

The Plumpton Park branch baker is the first to win twice in the cake shop category, with entries including snow globe and igloo decorated entries. While it has been a busy year for Sarah she said the hard work has all paid off.

She said: "I have to admit its been strange when looking back over the course of the year, getting out to do photo-shoots and being brought out for events with Morrisons where people ask for my advice on a lot of things. Its all just been so unexpected and I am honestly beaming with pride."

She added: "Probably one of the best things that has come from this is when the advert comes on and my kids are turning around saying 'look that's mummy."

Thanks to work colleagues encouraging Sarah first she began entering the competition last year. Travelling to Bradford earlier this year she was up against bakers from across the country in a three day heat.

Among her entries was a globe topped cake with Christmas decorations.

A grand prize of £500 in vouchers and glass trophy were awarded to her alongside appearances in the Christmas advert and Morrison's festive catalogue. Proud parents Shelagh and Peter Williams said friends of the family began to call as soon as the advert aired.

Mrs Williams said: "When we knew it was coming on were sat waiting and then friends were calling us up just a few minutes later. We are so proud of her and everything she has done, my husband was rewinding it for us to watch over and over."