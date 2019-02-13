Morrisons cafe offering special five-course Valentine's meal for just £10

Have your say

It may be considered the most romantic occasion of the year, but celebrating Valentine's Day can be an expensive business.

A cosy meal for two is hotly favoured activity for couples to mark February 14, but if you're keen to enjoy the romance without splashing the cash, Morrisons have launched a five course set menu for the bargain price of £10.

The exclusive night will seat 50 guests and will see the cafe transformed into a romantic restaurant for the evening

A five course feast

The special Valentine's Day set menu, available at the Morrisons cafe in Skipton, includes a glass of champagne on arrival and features an array of dishes which will be handpicked from Morrisons counters.

Among the delights on the evening menu will be an amuse bouche of oysters rockafeller, followed by a starter of lobster, crayfish, and crab mac and cheese.

For the mains there will be a choice of premium rump steak, vegetable risotto, or lightly smoked salmon.

Dessert fans can then satisfy their sweet tooth with a raspberry roulade and lemon tart, followed by Belgian petit fours and coffee.

The cafe will also have a special licence to serve wine on the night.

For one night only

The exclusive night will seat 50 guests, as the supermarket trials the appetite for a night out in store.

The cafe will be transformed into a romantic restaurant for the evening, complete with table cloths, roses and candlelit tables.

Dines will also be waited on at their own tables and music will be played in the background to create an atmospheric ambience.

The supermarket cafes have a history of romance after Rebecca Wooller and Blake Green got married in Morrisons Cambourne in 2015, after having their first date at a Morrisons cafe.

Helen Tordoff, head of cafe's at Morrisons, said: "Our customers have told us that Valentine's Day can be an expensive time of year and that they're putting off eating out because restaurants raise their prices.

"That's why we're offering romantics the chance to enjoy a five-course meal with win and champagne for just £10.

"We're pulling out all the stops and look forward to hering what customers think about the new look dining experience."

The Valentine's restaurant experience will be trialled in Morrisons Skipton cafe, with a view to being rolled out to all stores next year.

The menu in full

Amuse Bouche

- Oysters – 70 p each or 6 for £3

Starters

- Morrisons The Best Vine Ripened Tomato & Red Lentil Soup 600g - £2.50

- Morrisons The Best Lobster, Crayfish & Crab Mac N' Cheese 700g - £6.50

Mains

- Morrisons Roasted Vegetable Risotto 360g - £2.50

- Morrisons Valentines Rump Steaks 500g - £5

- Morrisons Lightly Smoked Salmon 120g - £5

Desserts

- Morrisons The Best Passionfruit Cheesecake - £4

- Morrisons The Best Black Forest Gateau Desserts 152g - £1.50

- Morrisons The Best Raspberry Roulade - £4

- Morrisons The Best All Butter Lemon Tart - £3

- Morrisons The Best Raspberry & Chocolate Macarons Desserts 140g - £2.50

- Morrisons The Best Mini Strawberry Meringues 12 per pack - £1.55



Petits Fours

- Morrisons The Best Belgian Chocolate & Salted Caramel Heart - £2.50



Champagne

- Morrisons The Best Brut Champagne - £18