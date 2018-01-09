Morrisons reports stronger than expected Christmas sales

Supermarket giant Morrisons has reported a strong end to 2017, with Christmas sales in particular boosting figures.

Group like-for-like sale without ful were up 2.8% while total sales were up 2.6% excluding fuel.

Sales were especially strong over the Christmas and New Year period with figures up 3.7 per cent for the six weeks to January 7.

The Bradford-based grocer attributed the improvement to efforts to improve the shopping trip and serve customers better, a claim supported by customer satisfaction levels having again improved year-on-year.

Elsewhere sales of its ‘Best’ premium range soared by 25 per cent, and Food to Order sales were up over 50 per cent, with the service available in-store and online, and the wider range including both ‘Free From’ and ‘Morrisons Makes It’.

Morrisons.com sales grew over 10%.

In addition the previously announced agreement to start supplying all 1,650 McColl’s stores with both Safeway products and national brands will begin this month. It will be a rolling programme of around 25 additional McColl’s stores each week.

David Potts, Chief Executive, said: “More and more customers found more things they wanted to buy at competitive prices at Morrisons this Christmas. The hard work and friendliness of our colleagues continues to be key in delivering our strengthening performance, and I would like to thank them for everything they do for our customers.

"Our plans to become a broader and stronger business are progressing well, with another period of positive like-for-like sales and the start of the rolling programme to supply McColl’s.”

The outlook for 2018 remains unchanged