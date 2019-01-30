Morrisons to train hundreds more apprentices this year

Morrisons is to train 500 more apprentices over the next year, in areas of “traditional” craft skills such as butchers, bakers and fishmongers, the supermarket giant has announced.

The company said it was aiming to preserve skills that might be lost from high streets.

Clare Grainger, Morrisons people director, said: “This investment in craft skills is so important because our customers want food that is made fresh each day.

“Many want to buy a particular joint, or to vary the slices of meat from the deli, have fat trimmed, bones removed, or advice on how to cook and prepare food.

“By ensuring our foodmakers are qualified experts we can serve our customers better and provide products and advice that our customers enjoy.”

Morrisons currently employs 10,000 skilled foodmakers in its stores.