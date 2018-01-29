Mosque open days return for 2018 - here's the three you can go to in Sheffield

Three Sheffield mosques will open their doors next month - so people can learn more about the Muslim way of life.

Visit My Mosque open day will return on February 18 and three centres in Sheffield are taking part in the intitative.

People from all backgrounds are invited to pop in for tea and biscuits as part of a national event to build better relationships with the community and dispel misconceptions about British Muslims.

More than 200 mosques across the UK are taking part in the initiative, organised by the Muslim Council of Britain (MCB), an independent body representing over 500 different organisations including mosques, schools and charities.

This year has seen the scheme growing from the 150 mosques that took part in 2017.

The Visit My Mosque initiative on February 18, 2018, will see religious officials wlecoming their neighbours for tea, biscuits, cakes and an insight into the day-to-day goings on of a busy Muslim centre of worship.

Organisers said: "Most mosques have an open door policy and anyone can walk in at any time of their year.

"Many mosques organise events where people of other faiths (or no faith) are welcome to attend and many mosques already organise open days regularly.

"Visit My Mosque day is just an initiative where mosques have timed their open days to be on the same day.

"They are successful because mosques across the country came together for a common purpose, and that is what the MCB is about."

These are all the mosques taking part in Sheffield

Muslim Welfare House, Severn Road, S10 2SU

Fatima Community Centre, 105 Brunswick Road, Burngreave

Jamia Masjid and Usmania Education Centre, 22 Leyburn Road

Each mosque will be different. You will be welcomed by volunteers at a registration desk and probably directed to a main hall where there will be some tea and refreshments.

Some mosques will put on guided tours of the building, while others may play a video or have exhibitions or displays about Islam, or showcase recent charity initiatives they have undertaken.

Mosques will differ on dress code. Some may ask guests to respect the sacredness of the building by asking men to wear long trousers or women to wear long skirts or a shawl.