Mother of murdered Leeds police officer PC Ian Broadhurst dies

Police have expressed their condolences after the mother of murdered Leeds officer PC Ian Broadhurst passed away.

PC Broadhurst was 34 when he was shot dead as he tried to make an arrest on Dib Lane in Leeds on Boxing Day in 2003.

The custody team at Leeds District Headquarters reported that his mother, Cindy Eaton, had passed away on Tuesday - a week after the 14th anniversary of her son's death.

In a tweet posted yesterday, they wrote: "On behalf of all the West Yorkshire Police family we wish to express our condolences to family of fallen PC Ian Broadhurst whose mother sadly passed away today.

"Ian’s memory lives strong with West Yorkshire Police, as such his family remains close to our own. At peace and reunited. God bless."

A short memorial was held last week to mark the anniversary of PC Broadhurst's death.

Former USA Marine David Bieber, now aged 51 and originally from Florida, was later convicted of his murder.