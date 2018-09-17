Mother pays tribute to her murdered son as Humberside police search for wanted man in Cleethorpes

The mother of a murder victim has paid tribute to her son as police renew an appeal to trace a wanted man two months after the death.

The body of Shaun Lyall was found at a house on Sidney Street in Cleethorpes on July 17 and today (Monday) his mother Serena Lyall said she was living with a nightmare every day and appealed for people to come forward with information regarding the whereabouts of Abdi Ali, who Humberside Police is searching for in connection with Mr Lyall's murder.

Shaun Lyall

Speaking at a press conference today Serena Lyall said: "Shaun was my first born and only son. Like all my children he was the light of my life. Shaun was funny, witty and intelligent. We always had a laugh together. He loved playing the guitar and was always reading. He had so much knowledge about everything, even space and the stars.

"Two months ago today Shaun was taken from me in the most tragic way. Something I never imagined would happen. A nightmare that I have to live with every day. Not only has Shaun been taken from his family but also his loyal friends and everyone who loved him. I will never be able to talk with him again, never see his smile or hear his laughter.

"I know for the past few years Shaun chose a different path. But he was still Shaun. Always cheerful and pleasant, always had time for people. No matter what age he was nor what he did, he will always be my son and I loved him whatever he chose. Shaun did not deserve what happened to him.

"Please help the police find the person responsible for taking Shaun away from us and help us get justice."

CCTV footage of Abdi Ali outside a shop on Grimsby Road in Cleethorpes on the morning of Tuesday 17 July has been released today and Humberside Police said there was a lot of traffic on the road that day so someone walking or driving past could have seen him.

There is a £5,000 reward on offer by the independent charity Crimestoppers to find Abdi Ali. Call anonymously on 0800 555 111 with any information or the incident room on 01482 630699 or 101. Do not approach him police warned.