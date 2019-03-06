Gripping new thriller MotherFatherSon, starring Hollywood icon Richard Gere, is one of the most talked about TV shows of recent months – here’s everything you need to know.

What is MotherFatherSon?

Richard Gere and Billy Howle in MotherFatherSon. (Photo: BBC).

It’s a new eight part series starring Pretty Woman idol Richard Gere which is being screened on Wednesdays at 9pm on BBC2.

When will MotherFatherSon be on TV?

It begins on Wednesday 6 March at 9pm on BBC2.

What is MotherFatherSon about?

The eight-part drama is centred around family members Max (Richard Gere), a self-made American who owns one of the world’s most influential business empires, his ex-wife Kathryn (Helen McCrory), and their grown-up son Caden (Billy Howle) who runs his father’s UK newspaper The National Reporter and is set to follow in his footsteps.

READ MORE: Sheffield filmed drama MotherFatherSon starring Richard Gere to launch with gritty sex scenes

But although his father has installed him in this high-profile job that makes him one of the most powerful people in the country, Caden knows that Max considers him a liability – and it hurts. He is crumbling under the pressure of his father’s expectations and judgement and turns to drugs and excess.

After a disastrous meeting between father and son, Caden’s destructive lifestyle eventually catches up with him and he suffers a massive stroke that leaves him like a helpless child. This devastating event threatens the future of the family and their business empire, and also has profound implications for the country in the run-up to a general election.

READ MORE: First glimpse of Sheffield filmed Richard Gere drama as trailer released

Who is in MotherFatherSon?

Helen McCrory (Peaky Blinders), Richard Gere (Pretty Woman) and Billy Howle (Witness for the Prosecution) lead the cast, playing the Mother, Father and Son of the title.

The drama also boasts Sarah Lancashire (Happy Valley) as Angela Howard, MP and Leader of the Opposition.

Pippa Bennett-Warner plays Max’s senior executive and advisor Lauren, and Black Panther star Danny Sapani plays Jahan Zakari, the first Muslim Prime Minister of the UK.

READ MORE: Is Hollywood star Richard Gere filming new BBC drama in Sheffield?

Sinéad Cusack (Call the Midwife), Paul Ready (Motherland) and Joseph Mawle (Game of Thrones) also star.

Where was MotherFatherSon filmed?

Part of the series was shot in Sheffield city centre last year.

Last September, it was rumoured that Gere had been filming scenes for the drama at the University of Sheffield’s Diamond building.

There was much secrecy and speculation around the Sheffield shoot with the University only confirming that parts of the distinctive building on Leavygreave Road would be closed while filming for a new BBC drama took place.

Cameras rolled as a car with blacked out windows was filmed passing the building on several occasions – leading locals to suggest that the vehicle may have contained the Pretty Woman star.