Motor home stolen from outside house in North Yorkshire: CCTV images of suspects

POLICE have released CCTV images of two men they want to trace after a motor home was stolen from the driveway of a house in North Yorkshire.

The white Ford Katamarano motor home was taken from outside a property in Barlow near Selby at around 2pm on Monday (Nov 19),

The stolen motor home.

It was found burnt-out in the Nottinghamshire area yesterday Thurs Nov 22).

The two men captured in the images arrived at the property in a white Ford Focus

Officers are also wanting to speak to any witnesses who may of seen the motor home being driven off from the area.

The vehicle was left hand drive and had a wing mirror missing.

The registration number of the van was KE07 MVN and it had Katamarano written on the side in orange.

Anyone who has any informationn is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask to speak to PC 1810 Dan Kirven, quoting reference 12180216339.

Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.