Motorbike thefts in Hull drop by 76 per cent as cops give green light to new crime-fighting technology

The number of motorbikes being stolen in Hull in the last two years has dropped by 76 per cent and Humberside Police is now introducing a new tool to help reduce that figure further.

As part of 'Operation Yellowfin', all 75 PCSOs in Hull have been trained and issued with a handheld Offender Tagging Device (OTD) so they can spray a bike or a rider who is riding antisocially or dangerously from eight metres away.

The equipment has been carried by officers over the last 11 days and used twice - resulting in one stolen bike being recovered.

The tagging devices use a spray that has a unique agent inside that can also be used to identify a suspect if they’re later arrested for an unconnected crime.

It comes as Humberside Police reveals that between January and December 2016 a total of 349 thefts were reported to us. By the end of October this year, there were just 83. In the last six months the force has also recovered 239 bikes in Hull, following incidents such as thefts and road traffic collisions.

PC Steph Jackson, the Kingswood Community Beat Manager, said: “These devices and this spray will help me and my colleagues continue our crackdown on those individuals who think stealing motorbikes and riding them dangerously and antisocially is acceptable.

“It is not. As part of Operation Yellowfin we work closely with the council, businesses, petrol stations and the public to find these criminals.

“I look forward to even more results we will get with the new devices so we can build on our successes so far.”