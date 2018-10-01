Motorbikes seized in York as police get tough on nuisance riders

Police have seized a number of vehicles in a new clampdown on anti-social motorcyclists in York.

Operation Confiscate was launched by North Yorkshire Police after the force received numerous complaints by city residents about nuisance riders.

In the last month, a number of motorbikes and scooters have been stopped by police in York, including a motorbike that was seized in Huntington for being uninsured and ridden while it was declared off the road.

A scooter was seized from a rider who had no tax or MOT, a motorbike rider has been given a warning notice for antisocial riding, a scooter rider was stopped after being reported for having no MOT and for incorrectly displaying an 'L' plate, and another scooter rider is due to be interviewed on suspicion of having no licence or insurance after a police stop in Clifton.

The force said its officers are working with schools, colleges, motorcycle dealers and instructors to cut down on the number of illegal and nuisance motorbike riders on the city's roads.

Officers are also carrying out enforcement patrols with off-road police motorbikes, acting on information reported by the public. Much of the focus of the operation is on several 'hotspots', including the suburbs of Clifton, Fulford and Heworth.

York North PCSO Harl Pattison, who is working on Operation Confiscate, said: “As the operation continues, we’re seeing some significant results. These results are making a real difference to residents’ quality of life and making their communities safer.

“But we want to prevent illegal riding happening in the first place. So we’re doing more and more work to reach young riders and influence the way they ride.

“By working with other people in the community, we’re spreading the word that riding antisocially or without tax, insurance, an MOT or a licence is foolish and it won’t be tolerated.

“We’re enforcing the law too, and in the last month alone we’ve been sending riders to court, handing out official warnings or seizing motorcycles. We’re showing riders that the stakes are high, so chancing it could cost them dearly.”