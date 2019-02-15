Motorcyclist, 21, dies after crash with parked car in Huddersfield

A motorcyclist has died after crashing with a parked car in Huddersfield.

The collision happened at around 4.15pm on Saturday in Huddersfield Road in Netherton.

The motorcyclist was travelling along Huddersfield Road in the direction of Huddersfield and there was a collision between the bike and a parked Vauxhall Vivaro.

The 21-year-old man from Bradford who was riding the motorbike was airlifted to hospital but has since died from his injuries.

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or saw the motorbike prior to the collision to speak to them or anyone who has any dash-cam footage of the collision to come forward.