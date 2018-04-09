Motorcyclist, 32, 'critical' following crash in Bradford

Have your say

A motorcyclist is in critical condition in hospital, following an accident in Bradford at the weekend.

It happened around 3.30pm on Saturday when a blue Volkswagen Passat was travelling along Broadstone Way towards Tyersal Lane in the Holmewood area of the city.

As it turned into Stirling Crescent it was in collision with a green Kawasaki ER650 motorcycle.

The 32-year-old rider, from Bradford, suffered serious injuries. His condition is described as critical but stable.

The Passat driver, a 31-year-old man also from Bradford, has been spoken to by officers.

Witnesses are asked to contact the Western Area Roads Policing Unit on 101.