Motorcyclist and driver seriously injured in Skipton crash

A motorcyclist and the driver of a car were seriously injured in a crash on the outskirts of Skipton today.

Around 8.30am a red Yamaha motorcycle collided with a red Vauxhall Astra and a black Dacia Duster on the A59, near Broughton Hall.

The motorcyclist was taken to Leeds General Infirmary with serious injuries, where he remains in a serious condition.

The woman, who was driving the Dacia Duster was taken to Airdale General Hospital and then Bradford Royal Infirmary, with serious injuries.

Police want to speak to anyone who saw any of the vehicles before the crash or witnessed the collision.

Anyone with information or dash-cam footage is asked to call 101, or email Andrew.Ingram@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk orNeale.Rees@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk