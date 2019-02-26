Motorcyclist and truck driver in 'road rage' incident on North Yorkshire road

A motorcyclist and the driver of a pick-up truck were involved in an altercation on the B1365 in North Yorkshire.

Officers are appealing for witnesses and dash-cam footage following the "road rage" incident on Friday February 22.

Police say around 5pm the driver of a silver Mercedes-Benz pick-up truck and the rider of a silver Yamaha motorbike were travelling south on the B1365 from Hemlington, Middlesbrough towards Stokesley.

The vehicles then both travelled along Blackmore Road, which is just after the stone bridge, and continued to the area known locally as the ‘Strikes Roundabout’ before heading on the A172 and the A173 towards Easby.

Anyone who witnessed how they were driving or caught footage on their dash-cam is urged to contact North Yorkshire Police .

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.