Motorcyclist dies after crash on A682 near Skipton

A motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash near Skipton, police have said.

Shortly after 11.25am yesterday, a collision occurred on the A682 junction with the B6253 at Hellifield.

It involved a blue Citroen Berlingo and a black and red Suzuki GSXR motorcycle.

The rider of the motorbike, a 27-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision, saw either of the vehicles involved before it occurred, or has any dash-cam footage taken in the area at the time, to contact them.

Call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two and ask for the Major Collision Investigation Team or email MCIT@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

Quote reference number 12180118098.