Motorcyclist dies after crash with pedal cyclist

A MOTORCYCLIST has died and a pedal cyclist has been seriously injured after the two collided.

The motorcyclist, a 36-year-old man from Rochdale, Greater Manchester, was airlifted from the scene of the crash in North Yorkshire with life-threatening injuries and later died at Leeds General Infirmary. He has not yet been named.

The cyclist, a 61-year-old man from Colne, was also airlifted from the scene with life-threatening injuries. He is in a serious but stable condition at Royal Preston Hospital.

The crash happened in the Settle area at about 10.30am yesterday.

The pedal cyclist and the motorcycle were travelling in the same direction on an unclassified road from Wigglesworth towards Rathmell, with the collision happening as the Suzuki GSX-R motorcycle approached from behind.

Police said members of the public stopped at the scene and administered first aid.

The road was closed as police completed a collision scene investigation and re-opened just before 3pm.

Officers are appealing for witnesses to the crash to come forward, as well as anyone who recalls seeing the manner of riding of either the motorbike or the bicycle before the collision.

Anyone with information can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Pete Stringer or email pete.stringer@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk.