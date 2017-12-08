Motorcyclist dies after smash on A19 Easingwold Bypass in North Yorkshire

Have your say

A motorcyclist has died after a crash on a major road in North Yorkshire.

The collision involved a Vauxhall Viva and a motorcycle on the A19 Easingwold Bypass.

It happened at about 7.30pm on Thursday, and a North Yorkshire Police spokesperson today confirmed the rider of the motorcycle has now died.

The driver of the Vauxhall Viva, a 22-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and drug driving, the spokesperson said.

He was taken to hospital with minor injuries and he now remains in police custody pending further enquiries.

Two passengers in the car, a 22-year-old man and a 17-year-old woman, both sustained injuries in the crash.

Both were taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101.