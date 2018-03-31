Motorcyclist dies in M62 crash

A motorcyclist has been killed in a collision with a car on the M62 at Rishworth Moor.

The rider, 36-year-old man from Preston, suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was driving a silver Aprilia motorcycle on the M62 eastbound at about 11.45am yesterday when it was involved in a collision with a blue Nissan Qashqai close to the exit slip road at Junction 22.

West Yorkshire Police said the Qashqai driver has been spoken to by officers as they appealed for witnesses to the incident to contact them.

Anyone who saw the collision happen or witnessed the movements of either vehicle beforehand is asked to contact the force by calling 101 and quoting log 686 of March 30.

Any motorists who may have dash-cam footage of the moments leading up to the collision are also asked to contact police.