Motorcyclist killed in collision with Triumph Stag car near Settle

Police are seeking witnesses to a collision near Settle which claimed the life of a motorcyclist yesterday.

It happened on the B6480 at 8.20pm when a green Triumph Tiger motorcycle and a red Triumph Stag motorcar collided.

Also in news: Infant peregrines take tentative first steps at Malham Cove



A North Yorkshire Police spokesman today said: " Sadly, the rider of the motorcycle, a 46-year-old man from Lancashire, suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

"The driver of the motorcar, a 60-year-old man, and the front seat passenger, an 18-year-old woman, were both taken to Airedale General Hospital with minor injuries."

Now officers want to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision itself or anyone who saw either vehicles beforehand.

Also in news: Live audience will quiz North Yorkshire Police chief hopefuls before helping decide who gets job



Anyone with information or dash-cam footage that could assist the investigation is also asked to contact the investigation team.

Contact police on 101, select option 2 and ask for the Road Policing Group, quoting reference 12180099829.

Alternatively, email Andrew.Ingram@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or Neale.Rees@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk to pass on footage or information.

Also in news: Knaresborough to get 'London Eye of Yorkshire'?