Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash in North Yorkshire

Police are appealing for witnesses after a motorcyclist was seriously injured in an accident yesterday.

The rider of the black Suzuki was airlifted to Leeds General Hospital, following the crash around 9.20am on the B6451 at Dacre Carr near Menwith Hill.

The road was closed for six hours for emergency crews to attend and initial investigations to take place.

Diversions were put in place.

Also in the news: Investigation after patient falls four floors at Pinderfields Hospital

North Yorkshire Police is asking anyone who witnessed the incident or saw the motorcycle before the collision to call them on 101.

Also in the news: Planes battle Storm Hector to land at Leeds Bradford

