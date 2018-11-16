Motorcyclist seriously injured in road crash in Leeds

A woman underwent emergency surgery in hospital after suffering serious injuries in a road crash in Leeds.

The 50-year-old was riding a motorbike on Swinnow Lane towards Bramley when it was in collision with a car at about 5pm yesterday.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman today described her injuries as “significant” but said they were not considered to be life threatening.

The collision between the woman’s green Kawasaki Ninja EX300 bike and the green Ford Escort convertible happened as the car was turning right at Swinnow Lane’s crossroads junction with Swinnow Road.

The driver of the car stopped at the scene and has been spoken to by police.

Witnesses are asked to contact West Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting log reference 13180574477.