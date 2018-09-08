Motorcyclist suffers serious injuries after crash involving car outside Asda in Bradford

Have your say

A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries following a crash in Bradford.

The collision, in Town Gate, near Asda, Wyke, happened at about 6.20pm on Thursday.

It involved a red Yamaha motorcycle and a silver Volkswagen Up car.

The motorcyclist, who was wearing a bright yellow helmet, was taken to hospital with multiple leg fractures.

Those inside the car were not hurt, a spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said.

The force today issued an appeal for witnesses to the collision to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC 5463 Moore in the Safer Roads Team by calling 101 or by using the West Yorkshire Police online 101 chat facility, quoting log number 1383 of September 6.