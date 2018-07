Police are appealing for witnesses after a motorcyclist hit a fence in Bradford.

It happened last night at around 8pm on Haigh Beck View.

The motorbike was travelling from Alanby Drive and Fairhaven Green at the time.

A 45-year-old man who was on the motorbike has been taken to hospital in a serious condition.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or saw the small blue motorcycle being ridden prior to the collision is asked to call police on 101, quoting log 1895 of Friday, July 6.