Have your say

A motorcyclist who died in a road traffic collision in East Yorkshire on Good Friday has been named.

Ryan Patrick Craven, 26, from West Flotmanby Hall Farm, in Muston, died after the incident on the A165 near the village of Bempton on March 30.

Mr Craven’s family are being supported by specialist officers at Humberside Police.

Any witnesses or anyone with information in connection with the incident is asked to call 101 and quote log 192 of March 30.