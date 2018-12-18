Motorist banned from road as North Yorkshire Police’s Christmas drink driving crackdown gets first conviction

A motorist has been banned from the road for 17 months after becoming the first person convicted of drink driving during a Christmas crackdown on the problem by North Yorkshire Police.

Mark Anthony King was almost twice the legal drink drive limit when police stopped his vehicle at about 1.50pm last Tuesday, December 11, in his home village of Great Ayton.

The 42-year-old pleaded guilty to drink driving when he appeared before magistrates in Northallerton today.

In addition to his driving ban, he was fined £100 with £85 costs.

Speaking after the hearing, North Yorkshire Police’s Roads Policing Inspector Rich Champion said: “Unfortunately King’s case is the first of a number of drink and drug drive cases currently going through the courts.

“Every year, we try to hammer home the same messages to deter people from drink and drug driving.

“But every year we see a spike in the number of drivers arrested for these offences at this time of year.

“This year, we’re aiming our messages at people who might actually listen – decent, law-abiding people who’d never dream of driving under the influence.

“If this is you, please keep your friends and family safe this Christmas by keeping an eye on them on a night out and making sure they don’t get behind the wheel.

“If there’s any doubt in your mind that they could be unfit to drive, just order them a taxi.”

He added: “We’re out morning, noon and night taking drink and drug drivers off the roads.

“If you break the law, there’s a good chance you’ll be caught.

“We’re also publicising the name and photographs of convicted drivers such as King this year.

“We hope this will encourage people to think about the consequences of their actions while highlighting how the police and justice system deal with these offenders.”