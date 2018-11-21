Motorist fails to stop after ploughing into cars in Boroughbridge

A motorist failed to stop after hitting several parked cars in Boroughbridge, North Yorkshire.

Police are investigating the incident, which happened on on Horsefair at about 10.30pm on Monday.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "Due to the amount of damage caused to the parked vehicles, it is believed the driver will have been well aware of the collision but did not stop to report it to the police.

"We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident."

Anyone with information can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Sarah Hargreaves or email sarah.hargreaves1995northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk.