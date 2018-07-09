Motorist hunted by police after driving into party revellers in Castleford

A motorist is being hunted by police after he drove a car at people outside a house party in Castleford on Saturday night.

A number of pedestrians were left with minor injuries from the incident on Elizabeth Drive at around 9.50pm.

It took place after a man got into a black Honda Civic car following an altercation at the party.

The car then mounted the kerb and hit a brick wall before colliding with two males, aged 37 and 54.

A 39-year-old female was also injured in the incident after being assaulted by the driver as she attempted to stop him leaving the scene.

The Civic left and then returned, striking a third man, 30, who received facial injuries. It then left the scene again.

Luckily, no-one was seriously injured.

Detective Inspector Dave Watts of Wakefield CID, said “We have a number of active enquiries ongoing today into what has quite clearly been a very serious incident in Castleford on Saturday evening.

“It is extremely fortunate that no-one was seriously injured in what have must been a very frightening experience for everyone present.

“I would like to speak with anyone who witnessed or has information about took place, who has not yet come forward.

“We would also like to speak with anyone who has information about the car involved, a black 08 plate Honda Civic.

“Anyone who has information is asked to contact Wakefield CID on 101 referencing crime number 13180333185.

“Information can also be given anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.”