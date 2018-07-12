Motorist in critical condition after car collides with brick wall in Leeds

A motorists has been left in a critical condition following a serious collision in Leeds..

The accident, which happened on Stonebridge Lane near Wortley at around 1.10am today (Thursday), closed the road in both directions.

Stonebridge Lane. PIC: Google

The 32-year-old driver of a grey Vauxhall Astra was travelling along Stonebridge Lane towards the ring road when it left the road and collided with a brick wall.

He was taken to hospital with serious injuries and his condition is currently described as critical.

Police are appealing for witnesses.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Anyone who witnessed the collision or who saw the movements of the vehicle prior to it is asked to contact the Eastern Area Roads Policing Unit on 101, quoting reference 13180341350.