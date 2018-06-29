Motorist's lucky escape after car flips over outside White Rose centre in Leeds

Have your say

The driver of a car that flipped on its roof in a collision outside the White Rose shopping centre in Leeds escaped with just minor injuries.

One car left the scene of the two vehicle collision was later found parked in the shopping centre.

The scene. PIC: Nina Horton

The incident happened just before 10.30am on Friday, June 29 near the entrance to car park one of the shopping centre and heavy traffic was reported in the area.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police confirmed that minor injuries were sustained during the accident.