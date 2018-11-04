Motorist using Lucozade bottle as indicator stopped by police on M62 in West Yorkshire

Have your say

Police have stopped a lorry on a busy motorway using a LUCOZADE bottle as an indicator.

West Yorkshire traffic officers spotted the HGV with the fizzy water bottle on the M62 motorway near Bradford yesterday afternoon (Sat).

The driver appears to have made a makeshift indicator after breaking his back light.

READ: Full list of planned roadworks in Yorkshire over the coming week

As well as the Lucozade bottle indicator the vehicle was over its weight limit, had a brake light not working and a smashed wing mirror.

Police said the driver was fined and prohibited from moving until the weight issue was sorted.