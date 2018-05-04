Motorists advised to avoid the area after serious crash near York

Have your say

A road near York is closed this afternoon and motorists are being advised to avoid the area due to a serious crash.

It happened on the A1079, between Wilberfoss and Barmby Moor, at around 1.15pm this afternoon (Friday) and involved a black Peugeot 207, a white Renault Estate panel van and a white Ford Transit tipper truck.

Humberside Police are at the scene and say two men suffered what are thought to be serious injuries.

A spokesperson added: "The road is currently closed and motorists are advised to avoid the area."