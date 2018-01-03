Motorway services ‘victory’ could be short-lived

A battle over Britain’s most controversial service station has taken a new turn as developers warn a hoped-for victory may yet be a temporary reprieve.

Over the past 20 years, four planning applications have been submitted for a new service station in Kirby Hill near Boroughbridge, on a site adjacent to the A1(M).

Furious villagers, battling each time to take it to the highest level, argue it would be unsuitable and harmful to the area’s character, landscape and environment.

As the latest application by Irish petrol forecourt retailer Applegreen is withdrawn, they had spoken of their delight in protecting this “national treasure” of the North Yorkshire landscape. But Applegreen has now confirmed this was over a technical issue – and that it is set to resubmit soon.

“This is a temporary withdrawal on an internal stakeholder consultation technicality which is now resolved,” a spokesman said. “Applegreen will now be resubmitting this application for a new motorway service area that will create some 300 full-time jobs with the focus on local recruitment where possible.”

Gareth Owens, chairman of the Kirby Hill Residents Against Motorway Services (RAMS), had said the withdrawal of the application had been “excellent news”.

“We’ve always said it’s not the right place and it would do a lot of harm,” he added.

Applegreen PLC revealed hopes last year to build a new Motorway Service Area (MSA) on agricultural land in the village, submitting a planning application in July. A service station here would fill a gap between Wetherby Services and Leeming Bar, it said at the time, in line with Government guidance.

But campaigners, vowing to fight a “David versus Goliath” battle over the site, argued it was too close to the village and would constitute an inappropriate development. More than 200 objections were submitted to the scheme, chiefly from the village’s 390 residents.

“It’s been a tremendous battle, over 20 years,” said Mr Owens. “It would be back to square one now for them if they resubmitted.

“It’s become the UK’s most controversial motorway service station – we’ve now had four cycles through the planning process. Each time, we in our small rural village have faced large corporate companies and fought them off. We would rather be doing something positive for the community.

“We have always maintained that Kirby Hill is an inappropriate location for a large-scale motorway services development. The North Yorkshire landscape is a national treasure which deserves to be protected.”