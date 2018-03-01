Mountain rescue team en route to save lorry driver stranded overnight on Woodhead Pass

The Woodhead Moutain Rescue team are en route to save a lorry driver who got stuck on the Woodhead Pass overnight due to the snowy weather conditions.

The Woodhead Mountain Rescue Team's Media Manager, Paul Besley said the driver was stuck close to Dunford Bridge, just outside Penistone all night.

He added: "We got contacted by his employer after he contacted them when he finally got phone signal.

"He said he was stuck without any food or water and needed to be helped.

"The conditions have been horrendous, but it's our job.

"Where we can we're happy to help communities in these conditions. We're made up of volunteers, but all the money we have to keep the service running is given by communities, so we're happy to give something back."

Paul has warned people to stay at home, and off the roads, until the weather conditions improve.

"We've had people asking us if they can go running on the hill tops, but we would really advise against it. Even walking your dogs isn't worth it right now."