Mourners turn out for funeral of tragic three year old who drowned in Leeds pool

The funeral of a three-year-old boy that drowned in a health club's swimming pool took place today.

The hymn Amazing Grace was played at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Moortown, Leeds as Rocco Wright, who tragically died at the David Lloyd Club in Moortown last month, entered in a blue coffin adorned with cartoon characters.

The service, which was conducted by Fr. Tim Wiley, started at 11am on Wednesday, May 9 and also included the Lord's Prayer and a blessing sung by the choir.

All Things Bright and Beautiful was then played as the final hymn.

Rocco and his four-year-old sister were due to have a lesson at the health club on Saturday, April 21, when the young boy went missing, before being found in the pool by father Steven.

Donations received will be given to St Martin's House.