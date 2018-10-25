Movember 2018: Stars dress up some of world’s most recognisable moustachioed faces

Have your say

New Top Gear host Paddy McGuinness looks unrecognisable as he channels Freddie Mercury - complete with moustache - in support of the annual Movember campaign.

The TV presenter is one of a number of stars dressing up as some of the world’s most recognisable moustachioed faces for the yearly Movember Foundation drive.

The Grow a Mo’ campaign, which kicks off on November 1, encourages men across the country to grow a moustache to raise money and make a difference to male health.

Take Me Out host McGuinness, who was earlier this week confirmed to be joining the BBC Two motoring show along with Freddie Flintoff, rocks Queen star Mercury’s recognisable 1980s bright yellow military jacket and white trousers.

TV presenter Ben Shephard recreates Will Ferrell’s beloved Anchorman character Ron Burgundy, while comedian Keith Lemon has transformed into Burt Reynolds, complete with Stetson and the actor’s famous thick moustache.

Comic Ben Miller apes surrealist artist Salvador Dali’s memorable look, with his well-known moustache in the “10 past 10” position.

Strictly Come Dancing star Ashley Roberts has also taken part in the campaign.

She has swapped her glitzy dancefloor costumes to recreate Charlie Chaplin’s distinctive appearance, including his thick moustache, bowler hat and oversized suit.

The Movember Foundation is aiming to reduce the number of men dying too young by 25% by 2030.

The charity says men are dying six years earlier than women due to common health issues including prostate cancer, testicular cancer, mental health and suicide.

Movember Foundation chief executive Owen Sharp said: “Every year we strive to help raise awareness, drive conversation and, most importantly, encourage friends, family and colleagues to donate to the efforts of those willing to grow a moustache for the whole of November.

“This incredibly fun campaign was the perfect way for us to inspire as many people as possible to get involved.

“Our number one goal is to continue funding projects and organisations to stop men dying too young so they can enjoy happier, healthier and longer lives.”