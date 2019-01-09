MP urges public to have their say on Beverley Post Office move

MP Graham Stuart has urged the public to have their say on controversial plans to relocate a Post Office into a branch of WH Smiths.

The MP for Beverley and Holderness was today informed by Post Office officials that the consultation on the proposals to move the Beverley Post Office to the branch of WHSmith on Toll Gavel has opened.

As previously reported by the Yorkshire Post, the proposals were announced in October last year - with the Beverley branch one of six Yorkshire Post Offices set to move into the High Street retailer. Then, Mr Stuart was one of several Yorkshire MPs who spoke out against the move, which also included branches in Harrogate, Northallerton, Scarborough, Selby and York.

The MP said he was “pleased” the public can finally have their say, and urged them to do so before it closes on February 20. Mr Stuart said: “It is however disappointing that the Post Office have stated that the decision to close the Beverley site is not something they are consulting on as they say it is a ‘commercial decision’. But if we, as a united community, all play our part in showing the Post Office that these plans are not workable then we may be able to change enough minds and convince the Post Office that postal facilities are best left in the current premises.”

Visit postofficeviews.co.uk and enter the branch code 011321 to take part.