A 'much loved' teacher of French in Doncaster has died.

Rabiaa Brookes, who taught the language at Doncaster College, died in her sleep, according to an obituary.

The obituary said Mrs Brookes had passed away peacefully and it described her as "a loving wife, mother, grandma, sister, aunty and a good friend to many."

It added that she was "a much loved French teacher at Doncaster College."

The funeral will be held at Rose Hill Crematorium on June 27 at 2.40pm.