A four vehicle collision has closed the A1M northbound near Leeds.

The A1M in North Yorkshire is closed northbound between J48 and J49 due to a road traffic collision involving four vehicles.

PIC: Highways England

North Yorkshire Police and emergency services are currently in attendance.

Road users are advised to follow the "Solid Circled" diversion symbols via the A168. C

ontinue along the A168 until you re-join the A1M at J49.

Road users are also advised to allow extra time for their journey.