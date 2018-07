A multi-vehicle accident has closed three lanes of the M62 near Leeds.

Three lanes out of four of the westbound carriageway junctions 26 and 25 are currently out of bounds for motorists, with reports of traffic queuing in the area.

Reports suggest a car and a van are involved, with the car now facing in the opposite direction.

Debris is also said to be scattered across the carriageway.