'Multiple casualties' after four-car crash beside scenic Yorkshire reservoir

One person was airlifted to hopsital after a four-crash on the A65 near Skipton this morning.

The accident happened next to Chelker Reservoir at around 9am, and the road is now closed between Skipton and Addingham.

One car ended up on its roof.

Police say there have been several casualties, although none of their injuries are thought to be life-threatening. One person was taken to hospital by air ambulance.

Photos from the scene show the severity of the crash.

